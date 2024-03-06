Centreline/Daily Islamabad POST Editor presents special report on Gaza to Ambassador Ahmed Rabei
ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 /DNA/ – Chief Editor Centreline/Daily Islamabad POST Ansar Mahmood Bhatti presenting a copy of Centreline magazine, which carries a special report on Gaza, to Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei.
The Ambassador briefed the senior journalist about the latest Gaza situation. The Ambassador thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for extending whole-hearted support to Palestine at this particular juncture. =DNA
