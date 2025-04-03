Central Asia at the forefront of the fight against climate change and Uzbekistan’s regional policy

Azamat Sulimanov, Head of division, Institute for strategic and interregional research under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On April 4–5, the city of Samarkand will host the international conference “Central Asia Facing Global Climate Challenges: Consolidation for Shared Prosperity.”

The event will bring together the heads of state from Central Asia, leadership of the European Union, high-ranking representatives of international organizations, as well as experts and specialists from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

It is important to highlight that this international climate conference is being organized as part of the practical implementation of the Samarkand Initiative for Solidarity in the Name of Common Security and Prosperity, announced by the President of Uzbekistan in 2022. The essence of this initiative lies in creating a global dialogue platform to address pressing contemporary challenges, facilitating joint reflection and the development of new approaches to ensuring security and sustainable development.

For several days, Samarkand will once again become a hub for international dialogue and cooperation, providing a platform for discussing urgent issues related to climate change.

Without a doubt, this event will make a significant contribution to uniting the global community’s efforts in tackling climate challenges.

The high-profile lineup of participants and the multilateral format of the conference underscore the relevance and importance of its agenda.

Today, climate change represents one of the most serious threats of our time. This issue remains at the forefront of global expert discussions and is regularly raised on the highest international platforms. In this regard, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described the current situation as a “triple planetary crisis,” encompassing climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental pollution.

Of particular concern to specialists is the rise in global temperatures, which leads to numerous adverse effects, including glacier melting, water scarcity, drought, desertification, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and reduced agricultural yields. These challenges are further exacerbated by rapid population growth and intensified economic activities.

For instance, the recently published reports by the World Meteorological Organization and the World Glacier Monitoring Service confirm the accelerating problem of glacier melting.

According to research, over the past 48 years—since 1976—glaciers worldwide have lost nearly 9.2 thousand gigatons of ice, which is equivalent to a 25-meter-thick ice mass covering an area the size of Germany. As a result, global sea levels have risen by 18 millimeters. Experts estimate that with each millimeter of sea-level rise, 200,000 to 300,000 coastal residents face the risk of flooding.

From 2022 to 2024 alone, glaciers experienced their greatest three-year mass loss in recorded history. Additionally, five of the past six years have seen the fastest retreat of glaciers. Many experts warn that in several regions, permafrost may not survive the 21st century.

Moreover, glacier melting triggers a cascade of severe consequences for economies, ecosystems, and communities—particularly in mountainous regions, but also on a global scale. The growing crisis of glacier melt and water scarcity has become a central theme of international discussions, including at forums in New York and Paris on March 21, 2025, dedicated to the first-ever World Glacier Day and World Water Day.

The international community fully recognizes the scale of this crisis and is taking action to address it. In 2015, countries worldwide adopted the Paris Agreement, committing to reducing emissions and working together on climate adaptation measures.

Furthermore, the United Nations Climate Change Conferences (COP) are held annually, with the most recent 29th session taking place in Baku in November 2024.

However, rising geopolitical tensions and deepening rivalries among major powers have weakened multilateral cooperation, making it increasingly difficult to achieve consensus on crucial issues of international peace and stability. This has also hindered the efforts of international organizations in addressing key global challenges related to sustainable development.

As a result, climate issues—despite their critical importance for the future of humanity—are increasingly pushed to the background, while resources are being redirected toward armed conflicts and humanitarian crisis management.

Against this backdrop, Central Asia presents a markedly different development trajectory. Amid global turbulence, the region has demonstrated resilience, unity, and stability, effectively addressing emerging challenges and threats on its own. A key pillar of this success is the established atmosphere of trust, friendship, and good neighborliness, which serves as the foundation for unlocking the region’s full potential for cooperation.

In other words, the unity among Central Asian nations enables productive dialogue on pressing regional and global issues, earning widespread recognition on the international stage.

At the same time, climate change has become a key driver of regional cooperation. This is hardly surprising, as Central Asia is one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in the world. Over the past 60 years, the average temperature in the region has risen by 1.5°C—twice the global average of 0.7°C. Climate change, coupled with inefficient water use and management, has led to increasing water scarcity, a trend that is becoming more severe and irreversible with each passing year.

More than 80% of Central Asia’s water resources originate from glaciers, which have shrunk by approximately 30% over the past 50 years. By 2050, water resources in the Syr Darya basin are expected to decline by 5%, while those in the Amu Darya basin could decrease by 15%.

With Central Asia’s population projected to reach 100 million by 2050, water shortages could escalate to 30%, while demand for irrigation water could increase by 30% as early as 2030.

These challenges also pose serious risks to food security. According to World Bank forecasts, agricultural yields in Central Asia could decline by 20–40% by 2050 due to climate change.

Fully aware of these pressing challenges, Central Asian nations are demonstrating a high level of responsibility for the region’s future. To enhance coordination on climate adaptation efforts, a regional climate dialogue has been launched.

Moreover, Central Asian states are increasingly taking the lead in advancing the global climate agenda, proposing major international initiatives focused on adaptation and mitigation. Over the next three years (2025–2028), the region will host several high-profile events on water and climate issues. Among them – High-Level International Dushanbe Conference on Glacier Conservation (2025), Central Asian Regional Climate Summit in Astana (2026), Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek +” (2027), High-Level Conference on the Final Comprehensive Review of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028 in Dushanbe (2028).

In parallel, Central Asian countries are actively engaging in international cooperation through platforms such as the IFAS (International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea) and the United Nations.

For instance, at the 2023 UN Climate Summit in Dubai, the region showcased its unity through the Central Asian Pavilion under the theme “Five Countries – One Region – One Voice.” This initiative helped amplify the collective voice of Central Asia on the global stage.

It’s worth noting that one of the key drivers of regional cooperation in addressing climate change and a leading force in transforming Central Asia into a hub for green economy and clean energy is Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the strategic goal of New Uzbekistan is to ensure environmental sustainability and economic growth by transitioning to a resource-efficient, green development model.

Green development has become a top priority of Uzbekistan’s state policy, reflected in the adoption of several long-term strategies aimed at tackling environmental challenges, preserving biodiversity, and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some of the most significant documents include: The Strategy of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Transition to a Green Economy until 2030, The Environmental Protection Concept of the Republic of Uzbekistan until 2030, The Waste Management Strategy in the Republic of Uzbekistan until 2028, The Biodiversity Conservation Strategy in the Republic of Uzbekistan until 2028.

Moreover, the Uzbekistan Development Strategy until 2030 has, for the first time, placed climate issues as a top priority, reinforcing the state’s responsibility in addressing global sustainability challenges.

In addition, Uzbekistan is systematically advancing decarbonization efforts by expanding the share of renewable energy sources, developing electric vehicle and green hydrogen clusters, establishing solar and wind energy hubs, promoting large-scale greening and energy efficiency initiatives.

To further consolidate efforts and ensure a systematic approach to climate adaptation, Uzbekistan has declared 2025 as the Year of Environmental Protection and the Green Economy.

Overall, due to the implemented measures over the past five years, almost $20 billion in foreign investment has been attracted to the country’s energy sector, and 9.6 gigawatts of modern energy capacity has been commissioned. In particular, 14 solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 3.5 gigawatts, and 2 energy storage systems with a capacity of 300 megawatts have been created.

By 2030, it is planned to increase the share of renewable energy sources to 54% and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35%. Moreover in the coming years it’s planned to increase the “green” components in investment projects to 50%, and implement national monitoring systems for greenhouse gas emissions and emissions quota trading.

At the same time, as part of the “Yashil Makon” (Green Space) program, at least 30% of urban areas in the country will be greened. There are also plans to cover the entire agricultural sector of Uzbekistan with water-saving technologies.

Meanwhile, Tashkent has significantly intensified its policy on a global and regional scale, putting forward important initiatives in the field of climate change adaptation.

One of the key events became adoption by the UN General Assembly a Resolution declaring the Aral Sea region a zone of environmental initiatives and technologies in May 2021 at the initiative of Uzbekistan. The measure is aimed at restoring the ecosystem, developing green technologies, and promoting sustainable natural resource management. As a result of the implemented programs, millions of trees have been planted on the former Aral Sea bed, helping to reduce air pollution, restore biodiversity, and improve the climate situation.

In December 2023 another important resolution was adopted –“Central Asia Facing Environmental Challenges: Strengthening Regional Solidarity for Sustainable Development and Prosperity”, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation in addressing environmental challenges.

Moreover, at the COP-28 summit in Dubai and the COP-29 summit in Baku, and other international forums, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev put forward several practical proposals to combat the negative consequences of global climate change.

Among these proposals are the establishment of an International Center for Damage and Loss Assessment caused by climate change, the creation of a Regional Hub for implementing water-saving technologies, and the formation of a plant genetic resource bank.

Additionally, Uzbekistan is becoming a platform for several major international events. In particular, in February 2024, Samarkand hosted the 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals – an important international event in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.

In September 2024, Tashkent hosted an international forum on “Food Security Goals and Sustainable Development of Landlocked Developing Countries.” The forum was aimed to address issues related to agricultural trade, food security, climate change adaptation, and logistics in developing countries that lack access to the sea.

In this context, a notable initiative proposed by the President of Uzbekistan at the COP-29 summit was the creation of a UN Innovation Agro-Industrial Hub for landlocked countries.

Furthermore, on May 15 this year, on International Climate Day, the Aral Sea region is set to host the Global Youth Festival of Digital “Green” Initiatives.

At the core of all these international forums is the well-being of Central Asia and the development of effective solutions for the region’s sustainable future. Uzbekistan is consistently working in this direction, striving to unite the efforts of Central Asian countries in the fight against climate threats.

An important contribution to strengthening this cooperation was the adoption of the “Green Agenda” for Central Asia at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata, as well as the development of a Regional Strategy for Climate Change Adaptation.

These documents lay the foundation for joint actions by the countries of the region in key areas such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, developing renewable energy, rational use of natural resources, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Special attention is given to capacity building and scientific research in the field of ecology. Tashkent has opened the region’s first “Green” University, which will serve as a center for environmental education and innovation. The President of Uzbekistan proposed establishing an International Research Network at the university to combat land degradation and desertification, as well as engaging leading scientific institutions and experts in developing new solutions for sustainable development.

During the Samarkand conference, Uzbekistan plans to present a draft of the Regional Concept for “Green” Development, a project announced by the President of Uzbekistan at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit.

It is worth noting that following the climate forum, on April 10 in Tashkent, the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan will host an International scientific and practical conference on “Water Diplomacy in Central Asia: Trust, Dialogue, and Multilateral Cooperation for Sustainable Development”. This event will serve as a platform for scientific and political dialogue to promote solutions to water-related challenges based on an objective assessment of the current situation.

The conference will bring together leaders and experts from strategic institutions and water management agencies of Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, leading specialists from European nations in water diplomacy, as well as representatives of the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Essentially, the conference will stand as further proof of Central Asian countries’ readiness to constructively address transboundary water resource management issues while considering the interests of all parties.

Therefore, Uzbekistan’s proactive climate policy and initiatives in the international arena highlight the country’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental security, not only at the national level but also across the region.

In this context, the Samarkand Climate Conference will provide an opportunity to identify mutually acceptable solutions for climate adaptation, draw global attention to regional environmental challenges, and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

Amid global instability, geopolitical disagreements, and growing threats to sustainable development, an open and constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and equal participation is essential. Samarkand can become the very place where this dialogue gains a new dimension.