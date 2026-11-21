WASHINGTON: US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday rejected Iranian claims that it had opened fire on an American F-16 fighter jet and forced it to make an emergency landing a day earlier.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

It clarified that in fact Iran did not attack “any US aircraft” on Friday, adding that all US military fighter jets in the Middle East were “safe and accounted for.”

Iran has in the past months repeatedly claimed military successes against US forces or targets in the region but CENTCOM has majorly rejected them.