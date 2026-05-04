CENTCOM commander says US military destroyed six Iranian boats after attacks

WASHINGTON, MAY 4: The top US military general for the Middle East said Monday that Iran had tried to open at US Navy ships and commercial vessels this morning before his forces returned fire.

Six small Iranian boats were destroyed by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, Adm. Brad Cooper said.

Cooper, the CENTCOM chief, said 15,000 US servicemembers were involved in “Project Freedom,” which the Trump administration launched today to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian missiles and drones were launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Cooper, who added that Tehran was trying to disrupt the mission to unblock the waterway.

Cooper also issued a warning to Iranian forces, “strongly advising” them to remain clear of US military assets. The US-imposed naval blockade on Iran remains in place, he said, but would not comment on whether Monday morning’s events were a violation of the ceasefire.