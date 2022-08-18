CENTCOM CHIEF CALLS ON GEN BAJWA

CENTCOM

Chief holds

one-on-one

meeting with

Gen Bajwa

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Commander US CENTCOM along with delegation visited GHQ. Commander CENTCOM had one on one meeting with COAS. Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation & stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed during the meeting.

The one on one call was followed by delegation level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed. Pakistan – US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.

Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.