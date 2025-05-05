Centaurus Mall denies kidnapping claims, cites CCTV evidence

ISLAMABAD, MAY 5 /DNA/ – The Centaurus Mall is aware of recent social media reports circulating about an alleged kidnapping of a child from our premises on May 3, 2025. We want to unequivocally state that these reports are inaccurate and do not reflect the reality of the situation.

Our immediate and thorough review of the mall’s comprehensive CCTV footage, conducted in full cooperation with law enforcement authorities, clearly indicates that the child in question was not kidnapped from within The Centaurus Mall.

The footage reveals that the child was unsupervised by their guardian outside the mall premises. Subsequently, another child approached, and both children willingly left the area together, proceeding towards the parking lot and later being seen at a nearby metro station before entering a vehicle.

While our security team did observe the children, their calm demeanor and interaction suggested they were related, and there was no indication of any distress, coercion, or suspicious activity that would warrant immediate intervention for a potential abduction.

The swift recovery of the child, the following day is a testament to the effective collaboration between The Centaurus Mall management, who promptly provided CCTV footage, and the diligent efforts of the authorities and law enforcement agencies. This cooperation was instrumental in quickly locating the children and ensuring the safe return of the unsupervised child to their parents.

It is deeply concerning that inaccurate social media narratives have emerged, potentially causing undue alarm and misrepresenting the security measures in place at The Centaurus Mall. We want to reassure the public that the safety and well-being of our visitors, especially children, remains our paramount priority. We maintain stringent security protocols and continuously invest in measures to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment.

This incident, regrettably, underscores the critical importance of parental responsibility and vigilance in public spaces. We earnestly appeal to all parents and guardians to exercise utmost care and never leave their children unattended. Awareness of one’s surroundings is crucial for ensuring the safety of loved ones.

The Centaurus Mall remains committed to providing a secure environment for all our visitors and will continue to work closely with authorities to maintain the highest standards of safety. We appreciate your understanding and continued trust in The Centaurus Mall.