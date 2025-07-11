Celebrating French National Day in Islamabad: A Night of Unity and Inspiration

Speech of Ambassador of France, Nicolas Galey | Chief Guest was Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb

The Residence of France in Islamabad was abuzz with excitement as Ambassador Nicolas Galey hosted a grand reception to celebrate French National Day. Distinguished guests, including Pakistani ministers, diplomats, and prominent figures, gathered to commemorate the 236th anniversary of the storming of the Bastille—a historic event that symbolizes liberty, equality, and fraternity.

A Message of Universal Values

In his heartfelt speech, Ambassador Galey reflected on the enduring principles of the French Revolution, emphasizing the importance of defending human rights and equality in today’s world.

“The powerful, enduring, and universal message of the French Revolution must be reaffirmed more than ever,” he stated, acknowledging the global challenges that threaten these values.

Pakistan’s Role on the Global Stage

The Ambassador praised Pakistan’s immense potential, highlighting the contributions of its engineers, businessmen, farmers, and youth in driving progress. He also paid tribute to Pakistan’s Olympic and Paralympic champions, Arshad Nadeem (gold medalist) and Haider Ali (bronze medalist), who represented the nation with pride at the Paris Games.

“Both are great examples and an inspiration for your country,” he remarked, celebrating their achievements as symbols of Pakistan’s talent and determination.

Gratitude to Partners and Organizers

Ambassador Galey extended his appreciation to Pakistan’s government and people for their warm hospitality. He also thanked the event’s sponsors, organizers, and the team at Mövenpick Hotel (part of the French ACCOR Group) for the exquisite buffet. Special recognition went to:

Omar Satti for overseeing the event’s organization.

for overseeing the event’s organization. Nicolas Verdun & Frédéric Boucault for their leadership.

for their leadership. The French Embassy team in Islamabad for their dedication.

in Islamabad for their dedication. Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky (Karachi) and Honorary Consul Habib Anwar (Lahore) for representing France across Pakistan.

and for representing France across Pakistan. Anne-Sophie Français, elected counselor of the French community in Pakistan.

Finally, he expressed deep gratitude to his wife, Camélia, for her unwavering support in making their diplomatic mission in Pakistan a success.

A Night of Diplomacy and Friendship

The event underscored the strong ties between France and Pakistan, celebrating shared values and future collaborations. As guests enjoyed the evening, the spirit of liberty, equality, and fraternity resonated—a testament to the enduring legacy of France’s National Day.