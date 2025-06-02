Ceasefire Call: PM Mustafa, Frieden push for end to Israeli aggression

RAMALLAH, JUN 2 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Office – Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa discussed on Monday with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, recent developments and the need to advance efforts to mobilize a serious and effective international call for a ceasefire and an end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. The discussion emphasized the urgent necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid the famine being weaponized by Israel, as well as the ongoing Israeli aggression in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

During a phone call, Mustafa renewed his call for Luxembourg to recognize the State of Palestine, following the example of countries that have already taken this step—especially in the lead-up to the upcoming international peace conference in New York.

He stressed the importance of Luxembourg’s support in ensuring the success of the conference through practical measures to advance the implementation of the two-State solution.

The Prime Minister also briefed Prime Minister Frieden on the Government’s ongoing efforts, including its emergency response and early recovery plan, paving the way for reconstruction immediately once the israeli aggression against the Strip is brought to an end as a roadmap toward stability, security, prosperity, and lasting peace in the region.

Mustafa praised Luxembourg’s principled positions, including its joint statement with European nations calling for effective European action to end the aggression against the Palestinian people. He expressed gratitude for Luxembourg’s support—whether through the European Union, bilateral channels, or contributions to UNRWA—and its consistent voting record in favour of Palestine in international forums, as well as its role within the EU amidst the continued Israeli aggression.

For his part, Prime Minister Frieden reaffirmed that the two-State solution is the only viable path forward and underscored the need for collective action to implement and safeguard it. He expressed his strong support for the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights.