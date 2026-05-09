CDF Munir to address Marka-e-Haq victory ceremony at GHQ tomorrow

RAWALPINDI, MAY 9: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir will address a ceremony marking one year of Marka-e-Haq victory at GHQ, Rawalpindi, tomorrow (Sunday).

The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 8:40am, will feature top military leadership, with Field Marshal Munir participating as chief guest.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will also attend the event, which includes wreath laying at the martyrs’ monument and a tri-services salute.

Marka-e-Haq (battle of truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Earlier this week on Thursday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan was “preparing for the future war,” while asserting that the country had not underestimated New Delhi but “placed them [India] where they are.”

ISPR DG made the remarks while addressing a press conference along with Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan and Air Vice Marshal Tariq Ghazi to mark the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq.

He noted that Pakistan’s military had defeated an enemy “five times larger than itself,” and further described India as a “terrorist state”.

Separately, the Islamabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of a scheduled event set to be held to mark the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq on May 10, 2026.

According to the advisory posted on X by the Islamabad deputy commissioner, temporary traffic diversions will remain in place across several key routes in the capital city from 6pm to 12 midnight on May 10.