CDF Munir, Balochistan CM visit hospital, commend injured security personnel

ISLAMABAD, FEB 4 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, visited Quetta today. Field Marshal received a comprehensive operational briefing on the prevailing security environment and internal security operations. The briefing covered recent terrorist attacks orchestrated by Indian backed internationally-designated terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan and the prompt aggressive response of security forces which failed their ulterior motive of compromising peace, stability, and development in Balochistan.

Measures being undertaken to further strengthen the writ of the state and ensure protection of the populace and critical infrastructure were also discussed.

The COAS & CDF remarked that no terrorist and its facilitator will be spared and all will be dealt strictly as per law and that no one can rationalise violence and terrorism on any pretext. He appreciated the professionalism, valour, and sacrifices of officers and troops of all law enforcement agencies in thwarting nefarious anti-Pakistan designs and maintaining law and order.

Later, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir along with CM Balochistan visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where he met the injured personal of Army, FC Balochistan and Police. He lauded their high morale and commended their bravery and steadfastness in protecting the motherland from foreign-sponsored terrorists.

Earlier on his arrival he was received by Commander Quetta Corps.