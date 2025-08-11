CDC, ZLK Securities integrate RAAST for instant investor transfers

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – RAAST System with Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt.) Ltd for Instant Investor Fund Transfers In a significant move to enhance efficiency and convenience in Pakistan’s capital markets, the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has successfully integrated the RAAST instant payment system with Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt.) Limited, enabling investors to transfer funds instantly, securely, and directly from their bank accounts to their brokerage accounts.

The agreement marking this integration was signed during a ceremony held at ZLK Securities (Main Branch Office) on Monday, August 11, 2025, this integration couldn’t have been possible without the efforts of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

RAAST, developed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is the country’s first instant payment system designed to enable real-time fund transfers between individuals and institutions. Through CDC’s newly introduced RAAST Aggregator Module, the brokerage industry can now offer investors rapid and secure movement of funds without delays.

Under this system, every investor is provided with a unique RAAST Investment ID in IBAN format, linked directly to their CDC sub-account. Investors can store this ID as a beneficiary in their online banking portal, ensuring that any transfer made is instantly debited from their account and credited to the broker’s segregated client account via CDC’s RAAST Aggregator. This ensures immediate availability of funds for trading activities.

The integration was made possible with the technical support of Microlinks (Pvt.) Limited, which provided the essential infrastructure for a smooth rollout. The system is now live and fully functional for ZLK Securities clients.

This milestone reflects a broader industry-wide commitment to digitizing Pakistan’s capital market operations, streamlining payment processes, and elevating investor experience through innovative technology solutions.