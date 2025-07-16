CDA’s plot auction successfully continues into second day

DNA

Islamabad – The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) open auction of commercial plots in Islamabad entered its second day with remarkable investor participation and enthusiasm. Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is personally overseeing the auction process to ensure transparency and efficiency.

So far, eight commercial plots have been successfully auctioned, fetching a total of Rs. 19.03 billion.

On the second day of the auction:

· Plot No. 20, a petrol pump site located in Sector I-14 Markaz, was auctioned for Rs. 1.64 billion.

· Plot No. 1-E, located in F-11/1, fetched Rs. 251.3 million.

On the first day:

· In Blue Area (8-G):

o Plot No. 13 was auctioned for Rs. 7.24 billion.

o Plot No. 14 for Rs. 4.16 billion.

o Plot No. 12 for Rs. 3.60 billion.

· In I-14 Markaz:

o Plot No. 3-A fetched Rs. 749.32 million.

o Plot No. 3-B went for Rs. 709.32 million.

o Plot No. 10-A was sold for Rs. 669.32 million.

The three-day auction event, which includes commercial plots and shops in Blue Area’s parking plaza, will continue until Thursday, July 17.

The enthusiastic participation of investors is a strong vote of confidence in CDA’s transparent and investor-friendly approach. A total of 46 plots and shops are being offered through open auction during the event.

Under the supervision of Chairman Randhawa, senior officials including Member Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed Nifasat Raza, and Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafeez are actively monitoring the process.

A special committee led by Member Finance Tahir Naeem has been formed, comprising DG Resource, DG Building Control, DG Law, and other senior officials to ensure fair proceedings.

As part of investor facilitation, an Investment Expo has been organized at Jinnah Convention Centre, featuring booths from the Environment Wing, MCI, and the Sports & Culture Directorate, among others. Chairman Randhawa has directed all CDA wings to provide complete support and services to investors and the business community.

Investor-friendly incentives include:

· A 5% discount on full payment within one month.

· An additional 5% discount for full payments made in US dollars.

CDA has also deployed dedicated facilitation teams to guide and assist investors at every stage of the auction process.

According to Chairman Randhawa, the revenue generated through this auction will be invested back into Islamabad’s development, including sector infrastructure, road networks, and beautification projects, with the aim of transforming Islamabad into a model capital city.