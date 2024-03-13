CDA’s decision to build Pakistan’s largest IT park

DNA

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) from the related departments including Member Technology and Digitalization, where all the office affairs of CDA are to be digitized rapidly there, several steps are being taken to provide best IT facilities to the citizens.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has approved the construction of an IT park on an area of 3.3 acres in Sector G-10 of Islamabad, for which a plot has also been allocated.

Further, Islamabad IT Park will be established under Public Private Partnership. The covered area of this park will be 1 lakh square feet. In which 5 to 6 thousand freelancers should be worked. In the IT Park, working space for freelancers, start-ups, software houses, library, space for exhibition of IT products, research centers, conference halls, meeting rooms will also be allocated.

It should be noted that the private companies will bear all the costs of building Islamabad IT Park, while after 15 years this park will be completely handed over to CDA. Similarly, private companies will be able to rent space and build IT offices in this park. This will not only increase the income of CDA but also ensure the provision of modern and quality IT facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration says that equipping the city of Islamabad with modern facilities is one of the first priorities of the organization so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens coming to Islamabad.