CDA’s Anti-Encroachment Drive in full Swing Clearing major portion of GT Road Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, AUG 16 /DNA/ – In line with the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhwa, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment operation at GT Road Tarnol under the supervision of Deputy Director General (Enforcement) and Director DMA, Dr. Anam Fatima, with the support of the Islamabad Administration. The operation focused on the stretch from Total Petrol Pump to opposite Zarkon Plaza.

During the operation, a total of 40 illegal structures were demolished and removed, including 17 directional and sign boards, 2 shades, 5 block walls, 9 shops, and 7 washrooms. As part of legal action, 09 individuals were arrested, while 08 shops were sealed to prevent further violations.

CDA Enforcement teams also took action against temporary setups and machinery. Two security cabins were shifted to the Enforcement Store, while 37 were damaged at the site. Additionally, 27 containers were damaged, and one dismantled lifter machine was shifted to storage. The cleared stretch covered approximately 2 kilometers, with two truckloads of dismantled material, including sign boards, shifted to the Enforcement Store.

Overall progress on GT Road, which spans 16 kilometers in total length, has reached the halfway mark. From Zarkon Plaza to Total Pump, both sides of a 3 km stretch have been cleared up to 80–90%, with remaining scrap being removed by dealers. From Bus Stop Sarai Harbooza to Railway Phatak, one side of a 2 km stretch has been fully cleared. With this, a total of 8 km out of 16 km stands cleared, showing 50% progress.

The CDA has set a timeline of August 21, 2025, for completing the operation. The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to clearing GT Road Tarnol of all illegal encroachments to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.