CDA transforms Islamabad with smart infrastructure, green initiatives: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27: /DNA/ – The Capital City of Pakistan, Islamabad is admired for its beauty, clean environment, and well-planned infrastructure. In recent years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the vision of Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi and leadership of Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad has played a pivotal role in further enhancing the city’s development, image, and liveability. Through a series of excellent initiatives, proactive governance, and community-focused projects, CDA has proven its commitment to making Islamabad a modern, clean, and efficient capital city.

Urban Development and Infrastructure

One of CDA’s most notable achievements is the rapid development and maintenance of urban infrastructure. Roads that were once in poor condition have been resurfaced, widened, and properly marked, greatly improving traffic flow and safety. The introduction of new underpasses, signal-free corridors, and smart traffic signals has minimized congestion in major areas.

CDA has also paid special attention to expanding and upgrading water supply systems, sewage lines, and drainage networks. These steps have not only improved the quality of life for residents but have also helped in preserving the environmental integrity of the city.

Environmental Sustainability

Islamabad’s lush green identity has been a priority for CDA. With extensive tree plantation drives, revival of green belts, and maintenance of public parks like F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, and Lake View Park, the authority has taken commendable steps toward environmental sustainability.

The cleanliness of the city has seen a marked improvement through consistent sanitation campaigns, timely garbage collection, and awareness initiatives encouraging public cooperation in keeping the city clean and green.

Anti-Encroachment and Beautification Efforts

Another area where CDA has excelled is the anti-encroachment drive. Illegal constructions and encroachments on public land have been removed in a systematic and law-abiding manner. This has not only cleared public spaces but has restored the aesthetic charm of the capital.

Additionally, CDA has invested in beautification projects, such as installing decorative streetlights, renovating footpaths, and improving public facilities like benches, walkways, and public toilets. These initiatives contribute to a more welcoming and organized urban environment.

Public Services and Digitalization

In alignment with modern governance practices, CDA has made strides in improving service delivery through digital platforms. Online portals for property records, building approvals, and tax payments have enhanced transparency and reduced bureaucratic delays. The introduction of helplines and mobile apps has made it easier for residents to report issues and receive timely responses.

CDA has also focused on public transportation, with improvements in Metro Bus routes and feasibility studies for expanding mass transit systems.

Citizen Engagement and Future Outlook

CDA’s proactive approach in engaging citizens through public consultations, feedback mechanisms, and community outreach programs reflects its dedication to inclusive development. Initiatives such as “Clean and Green Islamabad,” urban farming, and community gardening have fostered a sense of ownership among residents.

Looking ahead, CDA is committed to transforming Islamabad into a smart city by incorporating technology in urban planning, enhancing energy efficiency, and further improving public amenities.

Conclusion

The Capital Development Authority has showcased exceptional performance in uplifting Islamabad across multiple fronts—urban development, environmental preservation, public service delivery, and civic engagement. Its sustained efforts have not only enhanced the city’s infrastructure and livability but have also strengthened the trust of its citizens. With continued dedication and innovation, CDA is poised to make Islamabad a model capital city for the region and the world.