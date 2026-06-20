CDA to Review Property Tax Notices for I-9 & Kahuta Road

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (DNA): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have assured the business community that property tax notices recently issued to industrial units in Industrial Area I-9 and Industrial Triangle Kahuta Road will be reviewed on a case-to-case basis to ensure fairness, transparency, and relief for genuine taxpayers.

The assurance was given by Kashif Niaz, Director Revenue, CDA/MCI, during a high-level meeting at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). He was accompanied by Deputy Director Adnan Khan, Assistant Director Azhar Latif, and Inspector Zahid Akhtar. The session was chaired by ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, with Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry, Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq, President Islamabad Industrial Association Omais Khattak, and a large number of industrialists and traders in attendance.

Key Concerns Raised by the Business Community

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood welcomed the CDA delegation and drew attention to the severe difficulties businesses are facing in the current economic climate. He pointed out that the recent property tax notices, which carry substantial arrears for previous years, have created serious concern among industrialists and business owners. He stressed the need for a consultative and facilitative approach to resolve the matter while protecting compliant taxpayers.

Echoing these views, Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq and President Islamabad Industrial Association Omais Khattak expressed strong reservations over notices that included heavy arrears and late payment surcharges, even in cases where businesses had been paying taxes regularly. They urged the Revenue Department to review each case individually and provide relief to law-abiding taxpayers.

CDA Revenue Department’s Response

Responding to the concerns, Director Revenue Kashif Niaz acknowledged the vital role played by the business community in economic growth, employment generation, and national development. He assured participants that all genuine issues would be addressed through dialogue and cooperation.

“The Revenue Department will scrutinize the notices and withdraw unjustified arrears or disputed demands wherever warranted,” Kashif Niaz stated.

It was mutually agreed that the Revenue Department would carry out a detailed scrutiny of the issued notices, and any unjustified or disputed arrears would be withdrawn. Additionally, the ICCI side formed a committee comprising Omais Khattak and Khalid Chaudhry to maintain close liaison with the relevant Revenue officials for follow-up.

Industrial Triangle Kahuta Road Services Issue

During the discussion on Industrial Triangle Kahuta Road, participants highlighted that the area has not been receiving municipal services comparable to other localities. The Revenue Department agreed to gather further input from stakeholders before taking a final position on the matter.

Commitment to Continued Consultation

Both sides concluded the meeting in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. They agreed to maintain close coordination and continue consultations to address taxation issues in a manner that promotes business growth while ensuring compliance with applicable laws. The CDA delegation reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating the business community and resolving their concerns through mutual consultation and understanding.

The event was conducted effectively by former Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Chaudhry.

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