CDA to launch 12 stations and motorbike service in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (DNA): Islamabad’s emergency response system is set for a major transformation as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the launch of a motorbike rescue service and 12 new rescue stations across the city.

The move aims to drastically cut response times and provide faster assistance in emergencies, particularly in areas where traditional vehicles face delays due to traffic or narrow streets.

The decision was taken during the 15th meeting of the CDA Board, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday.

The board approved the recruitment of new staff, specialized training for emergency personnel, and procurement of modern equipment — including water rescue vans, advanced tools, and rescue vehicles.

A key highlight is the introduction of a 50-motorcycle rescue fleet, designed for rapid intervention in high-density urban areas.

The CDA also finalized the Capital Emergency Service Regulations and announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to monitor and coordinate all rescue activities in real time.

“Every available resource will be utilized to equip Capital Emergency Services with modern facilities, leaving no stone unturned to ensure citizens receive the best possible services,” Chairman Randhawa said.

He added that the CDA would seek support from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for vetting the equipment to ensure international standards.

Beyond emergency response, the CDA Board also approved hiring a consultant to help Islamabad acquire carbon credits for eco-friendly projects.

Randhawa said this initiative would “not only ensure a cleaner and healthier environment but also gain international recognition for CDA’s conservation and sustainable development efforts.”

Other key decisions included allocating land to Aga Khan University for a teaching hospital in Islamabad, moving forward with consultancy hiring for the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center, and revising the committee tasked with assessing land and property in the capital.

Concluding the meeting, Randhawa stressed that Islamabad’s development, safety, and sustainability remain the CDA’s top priorities. “We are committed to making Islamabad an exemplary capital city,” he said.