CDA to facilitate “New Uzbekistan” Highway naming proposal

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with Uzbekistan Ambassador, H.E. Alisher Tukhtayev, at the CDA Headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral relations.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Pakistan views its relations with brotherly country Uzbekistan with great regard and respect.

H.E. Uzbek Ambassador said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan share many commonalities in cultural, social and religious aspects.

Chairman CDA said that steps should be taken regarding granting the status of Sister Cities to the Federal Capital Islamabad and Tashkent.

H.E. Uzbek Ambassador propsed Chairman CDA to allocate an area related to Uzbekistan in Islamabad’s F-9 Park. Chairman CDA said that an area for Uzbekistan could be allocated in any park, including Sector F-9 Park and Gardenia Hub.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev, appreciating the measures taken by the CDA for the beauty and development of the Federal Capital Islamabad, said that Islamabad is an exceptionally green, lush and naturally beautiful City. He added that the beauty, greenery and cleanliness of the Federal Capital Islamabad are commendable.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of relocating the Uzbek Embassy to the Diplomatic Enclave. Chairman CDA said that proposal should be made through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for relocating the Embassy of Uzbekistan to the Diplomatic Enclave.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA also informed about the beautification and upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave. The Uzbek Ambassador proposed naming a highway in the Federal Capital Islamabad as “New Uzbekistan.” Chairman CDA said that the matter of naming a highway after Uzbekistan would be taken up with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said that in this regard, CDA would fully facilitate the process.

Chairman CDA said that both countries should fully benefit from each other’s experiences and capabilities. The meeting also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in further areas of mutual interest and strengthen city level relations.