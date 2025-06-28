CDA seals illegal construction sites in Islamabad’s Zone-V

ISLAMABAD, JUN 28 /DNA/ – In pursuance of Islamabad Building Control Regulations-2020 (as amended 2023) and ongoing directives of the Federal Minister for Interior and Norcotics and Chairman, CDA, to eliminate unauthorized construction activities across Islamabad, the Directorate General of Building & Housing Control (B&HC) Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out a major sealing operation in Zone-V of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) today.

The operation was conducted by B & HC in collaboration with Enforcement, ICT administration and Police.

As part of the operation:

• Wasna Palace Marquee, located in Zone-V, was sealed for illegal operation without approval of building plans and violation of building regulations.

• 14 unapproved and illegal commercial structures under construction in Jinnah Gardens Society (FECHS), particularly in Touseef Commercial and Shaheen Commercial Blocks, were sealed.

• 02 additional under-construction buildings along Japan Road in Mouza Gagri were also sealed for non-compliance with applicable bylaws.

In addition, 03 Stop Work and Regularization Notices were served to violators in the same vicinity along Japan Road.

These structures were found to be in violation of regulations due to non-submission of building plans, unauthorized commercial activity, and absence of payment of mandatory fees as well as penalties.

The B&HC teams, under security cover from ICT Police and Magisterial cover from Magistrate ICT, ensured lawful enforcement, affixed official sealing and warning notices, and cordoned off active construction sites.

The Authority reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of unauthorized construction. It also urges the general public, builders, and developers to refrain from initiating construction without obtaining requisite approvals.

All stakeholders are advised to verify the approval status of properties prior to making any purchase or investment decisions. CDA shall continue such enforcement actions across the ICT in the interest of planned development and legal compliance.=DNA