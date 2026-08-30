CDA seals eight prominent buildings over fire safety violations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – In a major crackdown on violations of fire safety regulations, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed eight prominent buildings in the federal capital. The action comes under stringent directives issued by the federal government to enforce life-safety codes across the city.

The sealed buildings include the Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat, State Life Building, TDEAP Building, Beverly Center, NIC Building, Crown Plaza, Khadada Heights Plaza, and the Anvoy Continental Hotel. All were shut down for failing to comply with mandatory fire safety requirements.

In a separate move, heavy fines were imposed on three major government hospitals for similar infractions. Capital Hospital, Polyclinic, and PIMS have each been penalized with a fine of 500,000 rupees for non-compliance with fire safety standards.

The CDA has now expanded the scope of its fire safety inspections across Islamabad. Authorities are currently carrying out comprehensive checks of firefighting equipment, emergency exits, and evacuation plans in all commercial and high-rise residential buildings throughout the city.

The civic body has issued a clear ultimatum to building owners and management teams, urging them to complete all required fire safety arrangements immediately. Officials have warned that continued non-compliance will result in strict legal action, including further seals and prosecutions.

The crackdown reflects the government’s heightened commitment to public safety and its zero-tolerance approach toward negligence in fire prevention measures.