CDA rolls out regulated community market to back local businesses

ISLAMABAD, 01 FEB (DNA) — The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has rolled out a fully regulated Community Market in Islamabad to promote youth entrepreneurship and support local businesses, amid a growing trend of informal pop-up markets across the federal capital.

The initiative aims to provide a structured, transparent, and civic-compliant platform for students and small entrepreneurs while ensuring municipal oversight and public-interest standards. The latest Community Market was organised on Sunday at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park), in front of the Gandhara Citizen Club, and featured over 20 stalls run primarily by students, young entrepreneurs, and local artisans.

The stalls showcased handmade, organic, and homemade products and attracted hundreds of visitors, reflecting strong public interest in community-based and locally focused marketplaces. In line with the government’s vision of a digital and documented economy, the market is operating on a cashless payment system, with vendors facilitating digital transactions for customers.

Among the stallholders was Mahnoor, a college student selling indoor plants, who said the regulated platform had helped her reach a wider audience and establish credibility. “As a student entrepreneur, it is difficult to find a proper place to sell without trust,” she told media “Being part of a CDA-managed market gives confidence to both sellers and buyers.”

CDA spokesperson said the Community Market is part of the authority’s broader efforts to encourage community engagement while formalising small-scale entrepreneurship under a clear regulatory framework. Mass-produced and imported items are strictly prohibited, and vendors are selected through a scrutiny process to ensure compliance with CDA rules.

Speaking to media, Director Municipal Administration (DMA) Islamabad Dr Syeda Anam Fatima said the initiative reflects CDA’s commitment to creating safe, inclusive, and well-regulated economic opportunities for young people.

“The CDA Community Market is an official, community-oriented initiative designed to empower youth and local entrepreneurs while maintaining proper regulation, cleanliness, and public safety,” she said. “All applications are carefully reviewed, and stall allotment is made strictly on merit and eligibility criteria.”

She clarified that the market is being run entirely under CDA’s authority, with clear guidelines to prevent commercial exploitation or misrepresentation. Any collaboration with facilitation partners, she added, is limited to operational support only. Visitors welcomed the organised layout and family-friendly environment.

“This feels safe and well-managed,” said Rimsha Khan, who visited the market with her family. “You can see that vendors are genuine and the products are locally made.” Another visitor, Muhammad Kashif, described the market as a positive community initiative. “It’s encouraging to see students and small entrepreneurs getting a proper platform. Islamabad needs more such regulated spaces,” he said.

While contacted, Abdul Ghafoor Khan Assistant Director (DMA) said all vendors must comply with municipal regulations, cleanliness standards, and safety protocols, adding that allotments could be cancelled in case of violations or false information.He said the Community Market model is being replicated at other public spaces across Islamabad.

Under the schedule, Ghafoor said the market is held at F-6/3 Hill Park every Friday from 2pm to 6:30pm, while Gol Market Park F-7/3 hosts the market every Saturday from 11:30am to 4:30pm. He said public feedback would guide further expansion of the initiative, which has received a positive response from residents across the capital. — DNA