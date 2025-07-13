CDA retrieves 1.5 acres of encroached land

ISLAMABAD, JUL 13 (DNA) — The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully reclaimed over 1.5 acres of encroached land in the Trail 3 area of the Margalla Hills National Park, adjacent to Margalla Road.

The operation, overseen by the Enforcement Directorate of CDA & ICT Magistrate resulted in the peaceful evacuation and demolition of nearly 15 illegally constructed houses and animal sheds. All structures were removed after prior issuance of legal notices to the encroachers.

Following the clearance, the reclaimed land has been handed over to the Environment Directorate. Restoration efforts are now underway to rehabilitate the site and recover the green cover lost due to unauthorized construction.

This operation reflects CDA’s continued commitment to environmental preservation and strict enforcement of land use regulations within protected areas of the capital. — DNA