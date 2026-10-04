CDA reclaims 1,000+ kanal worth billions after 40 years

ISLAMABAD, OCT 4: /DNA/ – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has achieved a historic and remarkable milestone by successfully retrieving more than 1,000 kanal of prime land in Sector E-12, Islamabad, worth billions of rupees, after a wait of nearly 40 years. This extraordinary achievement marks a major breakthrough in the Authority’s efforts to protect valuable public assets and revive the planned development of one of Islamabad’s important sectors.

The long awaited recovery has been accomplished on the directions of the Honourable Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and under the dynamic leadership of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Sohail Ashraf. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Director General Enforcement, Dr. Anum Fatima whose determined and professional efforts contributed significantly to this landmark success.

The retrieval of over 1,000 kanal of land, valued at billions of rupees, after nearly four decades of waiting is not simply an enforcement action, it is a major institutional achievement and a powerful demonstration of CDA’s renewed commitment to safeguarding public land. Land that remained entangled in a prolonged unresolved situation can now be brought back into the framework of planned development.

For almost 40 years, the delay in resolving this matter had been a significant obstacle to the development of Sector E-12. The successful recovery has removed a major impediment and created fresh opportunities for infrastructure development, public amenities and organized urban expansion.

The achievement has been widely appreciated by the people of Islamabad, who have welcomed CDA’s determined efforts to reclaim valuable public land and accelerate development. Citizens have expressed confidence that such decisive actions will help transform long pending development issues into tangible progress.

The recovery of land worth billions of rupees after a 40 year wait sends a strong message that CDA is firmly committed to protecting public assets and implementing the planned development of Islamabad. It also demonstrates what can be achieved when strong political direction, effective institutional leadership and professional enforcement work together with a common purpose.

This landmark achievement has therefore opened a new chapter for Sector E-12. With the reclaimed land now available for planned utilization, development activities can move forward at a much faster pace, bringing renewed hope to residents, investors and the citizens of Islamabad.

The recovery of more than 1,000 kanal of land worth billions of rupees after four decades will undoubtedly be remembered as one of CDA’s significant achievements, one that reflects determination, perseverance and a clear commitment to building a better, more organized and modern Islamabad.