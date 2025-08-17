CDA puts comprehensive monsoon plan in place to protect low-lying areas

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 /DNA/ – On the directions of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), along with DG Rescue 1122 Islamabad, Director Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), representatives from Solid Waste Management Directorate, Road and Marketing, M&RM Directorate, conducted visits to low-lying and critical areas including Saidpur Village and Chattha Bakhtawar in view of the forecasted monsoon rain spell.

During the visit, a comprehensive plan was finalized to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater without any hindrance. Responsibilities of all relevant formations were assigned, and staff presence on a round-the-clock basis was directed.

The Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) has been tasked to immediately provide machinery to teams for widening and lowering the stream at Chattha Bakhtawar, as this is currently the most viable option to prevent any impediments. Meanwhile, the Solid Waste Management Directorate has been instructed to urgently clear debris blocking the Saidpur drain by tonight on priority.

In addition, public awareness measures were also highlighted, urging citizens not to block natural waterways and to take maximum precautions during the upcoming rainfall.

The CDA has assured that all departments will remain on high alert and work jointly to safeguard residents against any possible urban flooding.