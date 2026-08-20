CDA property transfer system being digitized to ensure transparency: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had a formal mechanism for property transfers, which was being strictly followed to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.

Responding to questions during question hour the minister said the CDA maintained proper records of residential and commercial plots and other property units, adding that no systematic fraud or illegality had been reported in the authority’s property transfer system.

He, however, acknowledged that land-related cases, particularly those involving overseas Pakistanis, sometimes faced problems and said the CDA was undertaking a comprehensive digitization of its records.

He said the process covered land records as well as other relevant records and was expected to be completed within the next year. More than 50 per cent of the digitization work had already been completed, he added.

Responding to a supplementary question, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said cases in which ownership of a single plot was shown in the names of two or more persons could only occur through forged documents or fraudulent practices, as the CDA system did not permit the same plot to be allotted to multiple individuals.

He said action was taken against those involved in preparing fraudulent documents.

The minister said complete digitization of CDA records would make the property transfer system easier, more transparent and efficient, while enabling clients to access various services and pay fees online.

Responding to another question, the minister said the CDA was also taking measures to accommodate affected persons and address issues arising from the rising prices of residential and commercial properties.

He said cases had surfaced in which fraudulent individuals had prepared duplicate registration documents for the same plot, but the authority had now strengthened its internal accountability mechanisms to prevent such practices.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the CDA had also introduced a one-window operation under which citizens could access different services from a single facility.

He said further measures were being taken by the government to facilitate citizens, including overseas Pakistanis, in property-related matters.

Responding to another question regarding the development of rural areas by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the minister said the authority had initiated development projects to provide residential and commercial facilities in rural areas.

He said the Park Enclave project was among the first major CDA developments in a rural area and was being developed through a joint venture.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the land in question had already been acquired and there were concerns over possible encroachments, particularly in view of previous cases involving CDA land.

He said development work was therefore being undertaken to secure the acquired land and put it to productive use. Roads and other infrastructure were being developed at the site, while construction work was progressing according to the approved plan.

Regarding land allocated for an educational institution or university, the minister clarified that the land had not been incorporated into another sector during the development process and remained available at its designated location.

He said the government was committed to ensuring proper utilization and development of acquired land while protecting it from encroachment.