CDA plans to increase electric bus ridership to 250,000 daily

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (DNA):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will increase daily ridership on Islamabad’s electric bus service from around 150,000 to 250,000 passengers by expanding the network and improving supporting infrastructure.

Atleast 160 electric buses were currently operating on 21 routes across the federal capital, providing public transport to commuters, students, employees and other residents, its spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

The authority is pursuing the expansion under the vision of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and the leadership of CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf, with a focus on providing safe, comfortable, affordable and environment-friendly transport facilities.

The spokesperson said the CDA was working to improve route coverage, operational efficiency and passenger facilities to meet Islamabad’s growing travel requirements. The expansion also aims to encourage the use of public transport, promote sustainable urban mobility and help reduce harmful vehicle emissions and air pollution.

Alongside the expansion of the bus fleet, the authority is developing supporting infrastructure, including modern bus depots and electric charging facilities, to ensure more efficient and reliable operations.

A recently inaugurated electric bus depot, has the capacity for 64 charging units, which is expected to support the growing operational needs of the network, the spokesperson said.

The CDA has also received positive feedback from residents regarding the service. According to the authority, commuters, students and employees have expressed satisfaction with the convenience, comfort and reliability of the buses for daily travel.

The spokesperson said public feedback was important for assessing the accessibility and performance of the service and identifying areas requiring further improvement.

The authority is continuing efforts to improve the network and associated facilities, with the broader objective of providing residents with an alternative to private vehicles and supporting a cleaner urban environment.

The CDA aims to make Islamabad cleaner, greener and better connected by expanding access to modern and environment-friendly public transport, the spokesperson added.