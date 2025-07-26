CDA plans illuminations, events to mark Independence Day festively

ISLAMABAD, JUL 26: /DNA/ – A high-level meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA board members, concerned Director Generals and other senior officers.

The meeting reviewed the preparations being made by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in line with the direction of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and supervision of the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, to celebrate Independence Day and Marka -e-Haq in a befitting manner.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the hoisting of the national flag on government buildings across Islamabad, citywide illuminations and decorative lighting on all major roads including Constitution Avenue, Club Road, Srinagar Highway and Jinnah Avenue. Plans were also discussed to beautify the Federal Capital using digital streamers and LED lighting.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said that in order to celebrate Marka-e-Haq with national spirit, various events would be organized across Islamabad. These include flag hoisting ceremonies, illumination of roads with colorful lights, cultural programs, fireworks, national song competitions and public events. Additionally, debate contests, painting competitions, national songs contests, and tableau shows will be held among school students.

All 279 parks of Islamabad will be beautifully decorated with lights besides football, cricket and peddle courts. Furthermore, branding related to Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day will be displayed on electric and other buses operating within the city.

Chairman CDA added that special measures are being taken to enhance cleanliness, ensure security, manage traffic, restore parks activate children’s swings and improve the aesthetic environment so that citizens can celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day with national pride and enthusiasm.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that stringent security arrangements will be made by CDA and Islamabad Police across the city during the Marka e Haq celebrations. These include checkpoints at entry and exit points, CCTV monitoring at key locations and deployment of special security teams to ensure peaceful execution of all events.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said that the purpose of celebrating the Marka-e-Haq in a dignified manner is not only to pay tribute to our brave armed forces but also to recognize this battle as the beginning of a new era. He emphasized that the Marka-e-Haq is living proof that the Pakistani nation stands united and resilient in every difficult moment, ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with its valiant armed forces to defeat the malicious intentions of the enemy.