CDA plans beautification, pedestrian bridge upgrades in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 11 /DNA/ – An important meeting was held at the CDA headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by Members Admin & Estate, Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafeez, DG Works, DG E&M, Deputy DG Enforcement, Director DMA and other senior officers.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the implementation of the beautification plan, survey of all pedestrians bridges, their overhauling and maintenance, installation of aesthetic lighting, operationalizing the Parking Plaza in the Blue Area and expanding sports facilities for the citizens of Islamabad.

Chairman CDA directed a complete survey of all pedestrian bridges in Islamabad, their timely overhauling, maintenance and the installation of decorative lights. He emphasized that the Parking Plaza in the Blue Area should be completed and made operational as soon as possible to provide the best parking facilities for visitors.

Chairman CDA also instructed upgrading facilities in all major and minor parks of Islamabad, particularly F-9 Park and Lake View Park, along with the installation of modern lighting. He further directed the planting of environmentally friendly trees, promoting tourism and expediting feasibility reports for projects such as cable cars, theme parks and fun fairs.

Regarding traffic management, the Chairman CDA said that while new roads and underpasses are being constructed special attention is being given to upgrading Expressway, Margalla Road, Club Road, Park Road and Faisal Avenue. This includes lane markings, footpath repairs, median strips, green belts and beautifying right-of-ways. He added that the renovation of major roundabouts and urban forest projects are being prioritized to reduce air and land pollution.

The meeting was briefed that under the road beautification project, horticulture and landscaping work is being carried out on model highways, along with seasonal flower plantations at appropriate locations. Beautiful planters and wooden signboards are being installed on these roads, which have been well-received by citizens. Additionally, modern lighting arrangements are being ensured. Chairman CDA directed the complete upgradation of parks in every sector of Islamabad, including tracks, swings, modern lighting, and horticultural work.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that all efforts and resources must be utilized to further improve residential, transportation, sports, and recreational facilities for the public, ensuring the highest standards of service.