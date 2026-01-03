CDA organizes successful organic market at F-7 Park

ISLAMABAD, JAN 3 /DNA/ – Taking a significant step towards promoting a healthy lifestyle among citizens in the Federal Capital, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) successfully organized the first Organic Market in F-7 Park on Saturday. It is important to note that this market was not just a shopping center but also proved to be a platform for healthy living and community bonding.

Set against the backdrop of pleasant winter sunshine, the market enhanced the park’s natural beauty. Stalls offering natural, chemical-free, fresh and healthy food items and products attracted citizens. Special activities for children and families were also arranged at the market, making it a beautiful blend of recreation and health.

A total of 20 selected vendors set up their stalls at the market, which included fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade bakery items, delicacies prepared by artisans and high-quality cheese. Citizens greatly appreciated these natural products and enjoyed shopping, preferring them as a healthy alternative.

On this occasion, citizens also praised the initiative, saying that such health-conscious efforts and fresh products doubled the enjoyment of shopping. Consumers said that the availability of such healthy and quality products is an excellent initiative.

The arrangement of the first organic market emphasized a healthy environment, well organized layout, soft music and strict implementation of a ‘Zero Littering Policy.’ Citizens were urged to pay special attention to keeping the park clean.

Chief Officer of the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Dr. Anam Fatima, said that this initiative is part of our effort to promote parks as shared community spaces. She added that this first organic market has proven to be a successful experience, showing that citizens are increasingly adopting awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle and quality products. She further said that the CDA and MCI intend to continue such initiatives in the future.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said that this market is also a means of providing our citizens access to healthy products in their nearest places. Chairman CDA said that by organizing such successful markets, we are not only laying the foundation for a healthy society but are also encouraging citizens towards the positive and responsible use of green spaces. He further said that we intend to organize similar healthy markets in various areas of the Federal Capital, Islamabad, so that more citizens can benefit.