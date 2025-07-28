CDA orders speedy, quality development in Islamabad sectors

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – An important meeting was held at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, DG Works, DC CDA and other senior officers. The meeting reviewed in detail the progress made so far in the development works of Sectors like sector C-14, sector C-15, sector C-16, sector E-12 and sector I-12.

Chairman CDA directed that development work in all the sectors should not only be expedited but also that no compromise should be made on quality and standards. He directed that relevant CDA directorates, especially DC CDA, along with offices of relevant wings should set up their offices along with their staff in the sectors where development work is ongoing so that public issues can be resolved at their doorstep. Additionally, all public concerns at camp offices should be addressed transparently and in accordance with the principles of law and justice. He further instructed that measures be taken to install modern and aesthetically pleasing lighting and improve road infrastructure in all new sectors.

Chairman CDA also directed the widening of main entry points in various new sectors and the removal of all encroachments and illegal constructions as per law. He instructed speeding up development work in all sectors especially installation of lights at all sectors places have been ensured.

Chairman CDA stressed that all obstacles hindering in the development work in CDA sectors should be removed on a priority basis.

Applauding the historic success of CDA’s commercial plots auction, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa commended the performance of all concerned wings. He directed the Finance Wing to ensure adequate funds are allocated for development projects so that they should complete as soon as possible.

Chairman CDA reiterated that CDA is fully committed to making Islamabad a model city by ensuring high-quality development works and addressing the housing needs of citizens. All resources are being utilized to achieve this goal efficiently and transparently.