CDA, MCI take major step towards digital Islamabad

Go Cashless, Contactless and Paperless

Key CDA and MCI Services, Including Property Tax and Water Bill Payments, Now Available Through PAK App

ISLAMABAD, SEP 20 /DNA/ – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have taken a major step towards the digital transformation of Islamabad by making key public-facing services available through the PAK App.

The initiative is aimed at making public service delivery more convenient, transparent, efficient and citizen-centric, enabling citizens, businesses and other stakeholders to access relevant services through their mobile phones without repeated visits to government offices.

As part of the initiative, CDA is going digital for the collection of property tax and water bills, enabling citizens to access online payment facilities and reducing reliance on conventional counter-based transactions. The initiative will progressively expand digital access to civic and municipal services in Islamabad.

CDA and MCI will provide a wide range of public-facing services to citizens and businesses through the digital platform. These include services related to advertising and open-space permissions, parking permits, generator licences, municipal approvals, property tax, water bill payments and other related civic services, subject to applicable service requirements.

Through the PAK App, citizens can submit applications online, provide required information and documents digitally, track the status of their applications and make payments through available digital channels, where applicable. The digital system will reduce dependence on physical documents, manual procedures and counter-based interactions, while saving citizens valuable time and effort.

Applications, approvals, payments and other transactions will be electronically recorded, creating reliable digital records and supporting effective monitoring of service delivery. The system will also facilitate grievance redressal, allowing citizens to register and track complaints and service-related issues through digital channels, subject to applicable system and service requirements.

Citizens have appreciated the introduction of these state-of-the-art digital services by CDA and MCI, particularly the move towards cashless, contactless and paperless service delivery. They have welcomed online applications, digital document submission, application tracking and digital payment facilities, saying that these services will reduce the need to visit government offices for routine service-related matters.

The initiative is part of a broader programme of CDA and MCI to modernise Islamabad’s civic administration through technology, innovation, transparency, accountability and improved public facilitation. The digital platform will progressively support a shift from conventional counter-based interactions towards a modern digital service delivery model.

Citizens will be able to access relevant services from anywhere through their mobile phones, subject to applicable service requirements. The initiative will also strengthen the digital documentation of civic transactions and support greater efficiency and accountability in public service delivery.

The initiative of CDA and MCI will further support the vision of transforming Islamabad into a smart, modern and citizen-centric capital, where digital technology serves as an effective bridge between citizens and government.

CDA and MCI Transforming Islamabad through Smart, Digital and Citizen-Centric Governance.