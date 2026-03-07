CDA, MCI launch special bazar for women traders

ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – A special event was held on Saturday at the Women’s Ramdan Sahulat Bazar established in Sector G-11 of the Federal Capital, Islamabad, to mark International Women’s Day. This special event was organized in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The objective of this event is to highlight the business capabilities of women and provide them with opportunities to embark on the path to economic independence and empowerment. A large number of women customers, in addition to women traders and business women, participated in this special event organized on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On this occasion, in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, a completely cashless system was implemented in the Women’s Ramdan Sahulat Bazar. Special arrangements were made in this event to encourage women traders.

Women are displaying their products at various stalls designated for women in the Women’s Ramdan Sahulat Bazar. In collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce, the Ramdan Sahulat Bazar has been specially organized for women in Sector G-11 till the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Women traders and business personalities appreciated this initiative by the CDA and the MCI, said that such opportunities play a vital role in making women economically independent. They said that the sale of goods at very reasonable prices for women is being ensured in the Women’s Bazar.

Business woman Ms. Shazia Imran, said that organic, natural, chemical-free, fresh, and healthy food items and other products are also specially available in the Women’s Bazar.

Vice President of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rabia Farhan, said that this special Bazar, organized in collaboration with the CDA and MCI, is nothing less than a gift for us women on this International Women’s Day, and there are immense business opportunities for women in this Bazar. She further said that we are extremely grateful to the CDA and MCI for organizing this special Bazar on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Customers expressed hope that the CDA will continue to regularly organize such events in the future for the independence and empowerment of women.

CDA administration said that, like other Ramdan Sahulat Bazars, a strict monitoring system for price control has been put in place in the Women’s Ramdan Bazar as well. CDA administration said that, in line with the direction of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Women’s Ramdan Bazar established in Sector G-11 is equipped with modern facilities for women consumers and traders where food items and other essential commodities are available at reasonable rates. CDA administration further said that the establishment of such a Bazar for women in the Federal Capital, Islamabad, will prove to be a milestone for the economic well-being of women.