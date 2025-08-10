CDA, MCI host cycling event to promote green Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 /DNA/ – On the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, sports wing of CDA and DMA, MCI jointly organized an exciting cycling competition in Islamabad today, at blue area, Islamabad aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, environmental sustainability, and the vision of a cleaner, greener capital city.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from professional cyclists, amateur riders, and citizens of all age groups, reflecting the growing public interest in cycling as a mode of recreation, sport, and eco-friendly transport.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa while addressing as chief guest emphasized the importance of cycling in the development of a healthy, sustainable, and modern federal capital. He said that cycling not only offers significant health benefits but also helps reduce traffic congestion, minimize pollution, and encourage the use of non-motorized transport.

“Cycling is not just a sport; it is a way of life that promotes fitness, protects the environment, and fosters community spirit. By encouraging cycling, we are investing in the health of our citizens and the sustainability of Islamabad,” the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa remarked.

He further highlighted CDA’s ongoing initiatives of CDA to develop cycling tracks, improve road safety for cyclists, and integrate cycling infrastructure into the city’s urban planning. The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to making Islamabad a model city for sustainable urban mobility.

The competition concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates to winners and participants, with the Chairman CDA applauding the efforts of CDA and CDA teams, volunteers, and cycling clubs for making the event a success. The participants appreciated Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s commitment, efforts and vision for conduct of cycling competition in Islamabad in line with the series of events which are being organised across Islamabad to have Marka e Haq and 14th August Independence Day celebrations.