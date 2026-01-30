CDA launches Islamabad safety drive

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30: The Capital Development Authority on Friday launched an extensive campaign to cover open manholes, repair damaged footpaths and restore kerb stones across the federal capital, following directives issued by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

According to a press release, the campaign aims to enhance public safety—particularly for children—and improve civic facilities in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

Instructions have been issued to all relevant departments of the Capital Development Authority, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the ICT administration to ensure immediate implementation.

Under the initiative, all open gutters and manholes within the limits of the federal capital will be fitted with standard and secure covers, regardless of whether they fall under the jurisdiction of the CDA, PTCL, Wapda, SNGPL or any other organisation.

The campaign will continue until all uncovered or unsafe manholes are addressed, the chairman said.

Randhawa emphasised that ensuring the safety of Islamabad’s residents was the administration’s top priority, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Teams from the CDA, MCI and district administration have been active in the field since Wednesday.

Citizens have also been urged to report any open or unsafe manholes or gutters to the authorities for prompt action.

In addition to the manhole-covering drive, work has also begun on restoring damaged footpaths and replacing broken kerb stones on roads and walkways, particularly in older sectors and commercial centres (markazs).

The initiative aims to improve pedestrian convenience while enhancing the city’s overall appearance.

The CDA chairman directed field teams to remain present on the ground to address public concerns and ensure timely delivery of municipal services, noting that the measures would contribute to a safer, cleaner and more organised urban environment.