CDA launches action against illegal constructions along Islamabad Expressway

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a comprehensive operation against encroachments, illegal and non-conforming constructions along the Islamabad Expressway Service Road East.

According to a press released issued here on Sunday, the operation is being carried out by the CDA’s Building Control Section and Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with the District Administration and Islamabad Police.

The authority said more than 50 construction units had so far been found violating building control regulations. These include 34 units on the Sohan to Iqbal Town stretch and 24 on the Korang Bridge to Korang Police Station and Gulberg Greens stretch.

The CDA said commercial buildings sealed during the campaign were found involved in violations of building by-laws, non-conforming use and inadequate fire safety arrangements.

According to the authority, notices had already been served on the owners, giving them time to comply with building regulations, rectify unauthorized use, make fire safety arrangements, pay government dues and obtain required approvals.

However, several owners failed to meet the legal requirements even after expiry of the notices, prompting the CDA to take action in accordance with the law.

The authority said surveys of the remaining areas were continuing to identify further violations and illegal construction units for legal action.

The CDA stressed that fire safety was essential for protecting the lives and property of citizens, business owners and occupants. It directed commercial property owners to ensure approved building plans, lawful use, emergency exits, fire safety equipment and other required safety measures.

The authority urged citizens and business owners to review the legal status, approved use, construction permits and fire safety arrangements of their buildings and obtain necessary approvals and regularization where required, said a press released.

The CDA reiterated that action against illegal constructions and violations of building by-laws would continue without discrimination to protect government revenue, ensure public safety and maintain Islamabad as a planned and safe capital.