CDA issues instructions to rectify dilapidated condition of Pak Secretariat building

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20 (DNA) – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued instructions to rectify the dilapidated condition of the Pak Secretariat building within a week and to repair and rehabilitate the K, P, Q, R and S block of the building.

According to details, during a surprise visit to the Pak Secretariat yesterday, Chairman CDA issued instructions to expedite the repair and maintenance work of the long-neglected building. He said that along with the maintenance fund of government, the authority will also use its own funds for the maintenance and betterment of services to the citizens.

On the special directives of Chairman, CDA has started the repair, maintenance, beautification, paint, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, cleaning, exterior wall painting, broken marble and fountain repairs of the Secretariat. Moreover the concerned departments are also repairing and painting the car parking lot, while the iron grills in the vicinity are also being repaired.

It is pertinent to mention here that the building of Pak Secretariat was completely neglected for a long time due to which the building is in a very dilapidated condition. However, on the special instructions of the Chairman CDA, the repair and renovation work of the building has started. In first phase, repair and renovation work of P, Q, R and S block will be completed while in second phase, A, B, C and D block will be repaired.