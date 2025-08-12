CDA illuminates Islamabad for Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12: /DNA/ – The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and directions of Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi and under the leadership of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has embarked on an impressive campaign to illuminate Islamabad in celebration of Marka-e-Haq and the nation’s 78th Independence Day. The initiative aims not only to beautify the federal capital Islamabad exemplary, but also to foster a spirit of unity, patriotism, and festivity among its residents.

Over the past weeks, CDA, DMA and MCI teams have been working day and night to adorn the city’s major landmarks, government buildings, avenues, and city centers with vibrant national flags, dazzling decorative lights, and colorful branding. The vision is to transform Islamabad into a glowing reflection of Pakistan’s pride and cultural heritage during these significant national events.

Key buildings in Pak Secretariat and constitution Avenue such as the Parliament House, Auditor General of Pakistan besides D Cowk, and Pakistan Monument as well as the CDA Headquarters have been illuminated with exquisite lighting designs, showcasing the grandeur of the city’s architecture. Major roads and intersections, including Constitution Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, and Kashmir Highway, have been lined with strings of lights and national flags, creating an enchanting atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Special attention has also been given to public spaces and city centers, where themed decorations and interactive lighting displays have been installed. These arrangements serve as a vibrant backdrop for planned public gatherings, cultural performances, and patriotic programs, ensuring that the celebrations resonate with citizens of all ages.

The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has emphasised that these beautification and illumination efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance Islamabad’s image as a clean, green, and vibrant capital. “Our aim is to make Islamabad a city that reflects the spirit of the nation — full of life, color, and pride,” he remarked.

As Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day approach, the glowing streets and majestic landmarks of Islamabad stand as a testament to the dedication of the CDA in uniting the community through beauty, symbolism, and shared national pride. The city’s illuminated skyline is set to inspire joy, gratitude, and a renewed commitment to the ideals upon which Pakistan was founded.