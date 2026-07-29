CDA, ICCI agree to establish business facilitation centre

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – In a landmark move to strengthen the ease of doing business in the federal capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have reached a principled agreement to establish a Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at the CDA, offering the business community a one-window platform for faster, more efficient resolution of regulatory and administrative matters.

The breakthrough was achieved during a meeting between Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Lt. (Retd.) Sohail Ashraf, who also serves as the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and an ICCI delegation led by President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, reflecting a shared commitment to creating a more investor-friendly business environment, streamlining public services, and removing obstacles to commercial growth.

Under the proposed Business Facilitation Centre, entrepreneurs, investors and traders will be able to access multiple CDA-related services through a single platform, significantly reducing procedural delays and improving coordination with relevant departments.

In another major decision, the CDA Chairman agreed to undertake a comprehensive review of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) charges in response to concerns raised by the business community. He assured the delegation that all legitimate issues affecting traders, developers and investors would be addressed through practical, transparent and business-friendly measures aimed at encouraging investment and accelerating commercial activity.

Reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to the private sector, the CDA Chairman said the business community is a key driver of Pakistan’s economic growth and assured that the CDA would continue to facilitate investment, promote ease of doing business, and provide every possible support for sustainable economic development.

The meeting also featured detailed discussions on a wide range of issues, including Estate Management-I (EM-I), Estate Management-II (EM-II), affectees, land-related matters, rehabilitation, the Building Control Section (BCS), the real estate sector, and other administrative challenges confronting businesses in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that investor confidence is built on efficient governance, predictable regulations and strong institutional cooperation. He welcomed the establishment of the Business Facilitation Centre and the decision to review FAR charges, describing them as transformative initiatives that would substantially improve the ease of doing business, resolve longstanding concerns of the business community, and reinforce Islamabad’s position as a preferred destination for investment and enterprise.

The ICCI delegation included Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry, Chairman Real Estate Committee Israr-ul-Haq Mashwani, and Executive Member Zulqarnain Abbasi.