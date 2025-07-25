CDA cracks down on illegal construction over storm drains

ISLAMABAD, JUL 25 /DNA/ – An important meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by Member Administration and Estate, Talat Mahmood; Member Planning, Dr. Khalid Hafiz; Member Finance, Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director General (DG) Building Control and Housing, DG Urban Planning, Deputy DG Enforcement, Director DMA, and other senior officers.

The meeting reviewed the progress of actions taken by CDA so far against illegal encroachments in Islamabad, particularly on government lands, following the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi under the supervision of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. CDA’s anti encroachment drive specifically focuses on demolishing illegal encroachments on government land according to the law and reclaiming it from illegal occupants, as well as removing illegal encroachments built over waterstream drains (nullahs) in Islamabad as well as in residential and commercial area across the board in accordance with law.

The meeting was briefed that Directorate General of CDA’s Building and Housing, Enforcement Directorate, the Islamabad Administration, DMA, MCI are working together to seal and demolish encroachments built over nullahs in order to save lives in case of any flooding and emergency so that sealing and demolishing of nullahs from in all sectors of Islamabad was necessary.

Chairman CDA directed that all buildings constructed over nullahs in various areas of Islamabad without a hydraulic study as well as CDA’s approval should be immediately sealed and declared dangerous.

He emphasized that residential and commercial buildings built over drains are not only illegal, but they could also collapse during any major flooding as during the current moon soon season, Islamabad has witness heavy rainfall since 2001.

CDA has advised the public, at large in their own interest, to voluntarily remove all encroachments built over nullahs. Otherwise, law will take its own course of action, thus all residential and commercial buildings constructed over nullahs will not only be sealed after being declared dangerous but legal action will also be initiated against all those responsible for illegal encroachments, for which the encroachers themselves will bear full responsibility.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that while CDA is taking indiscriminate action against all illegal encroachments, they have also decided to establish a permanent monitoring system to prevent re-encroachment on cleared lands. Under this system, drone footage of relevant areas will be regularly captured, and Google Earth will also be utilized for further guidance and assistance. He further said that CDA has decided to digitize the Layout Plan and NOC (No Objection Certificate) process. Additionally, the public can now pay fees for CDA map approvals through a cashless system. CDA is also digitizing its One Window Facilitation Center and computerizing land records, which will help in resolving public issues.