CDA clears encroached land in I-15, paving way for 500 plots

CDA Clears Encroached Land in I-15, Paving the Way for Development of 500 Plots for Lawful Allottees After Two Decades

Citizens Appreciate CDA’s Excellent Performance in Retrieving Land for 500 Plots, Paving the Way for Development

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 /DNA/ – Under the leadership of Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a significant step towards resolving a long-standing issue in I-15 by clearing major encroachments in Sub-Sector 1. This has paved the way for the planned development of approximately 500 plots for lawful allottees whose investments have remained tied up since the launch of the sector in 2005.

Citizens have appreciated the CDA’s excellent performance in retrieving land for approximately 500 plots from encroachment. They have termed the initiative an important step towards accelerating development activities in Sector I-15 and facilitating the eventual handover of possession to lawful allottees.

The encroached village of Sheikhpur has been successfully vacated under the supervision of Dr. Anam Fatima, Deputy Director General (Enforcement), CDA, following nearly two months of sustained enforcement efforts. During the operation, more than 300 houses, barns and havelis were vacated, removing long-standing encroachments that had obstructed the planned development of the sector.

As a result, approximately 36.5 acres of built-up land have been cleared, representing nearly one-quarter of the sector. This achievement marks an important milestone towards facilitating the planned development of I-15 and enabling lawful allottees to obtain possession of their plots after nearly two decades.

A significant number of the affected allottees are retired government servants whose investments have remained tied up for years. The clearance of the encroached land is expected to help address their longstanding concerns and pave the way for progress towards the eventual handover of possession.

In addition to residential plots, Markaz plots previously under encroachment have also been retrieved, creating further opportunities for the planned development of the sector.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Honourable Chairman CDA, Sohail Ashraf, during a CDA Khuli Kachehri. Acting on his directions, the Enforcement Directorate undertook sustained efforts to remove encroachments and retrieve the land.

The CDA Planning Wing has been directed to take up the planning and development of the cleared area on an urgent basis so that the necessary formalities can be completed and possession of plots handed over to lawful allottees at the earliest. The retrieval of land is an important step towards this objective; the actual handover of possession will follow the completion of the required planning and development formalities.

Under the leadership of Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf, the CDA remains committed to protecting the rights of lawful allottees, retrieving encroached public land and accelerating the planned development of residential sectors in Islamabad in accordance with approved plans and applicable regulations.