CDA, Chinese Consultant hold key meeting on tourism projects

ISLAMABAD, MAR 24 (DNA) – Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a significant meeting with a Chinese delegation, including consultant from China, at the CDA Headquarters on Monday. The meeting focused on promoting tourism and recreational projects in Islamabad. The Chinese delegation, along with CDA’s Member Environment, Member Planning, Member Finance, and other senior officers, participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations took place on the proposed cable car and chairlift project from Daman-e-Koh to Saidpur.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the cable car and chairlift would be among Islamabad’s top tourist attractions, not only increasing visitor numbers but also boosting the city’s economy. He further emphasized that the revenue generated from this project would be reinvested in Islamabad’s development.

Chairman CDA directed to promptly complete the initial feasibility study reports for the cable car and chairlift project. He also instructed a comparative analysis to determine whether the cable car is safer than the chairlift to ensure optimal planning. Additionally, he ordered the preparation of PC-1 for the project and a phased action plan to outline future steps.

The Chinese delegation commended Chairman CDA’s efforts to enhance tourism and recreational facilities in Islamabad and assured full cooperation by sharing China’s technical expertise and experience in such projects.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa Randhawa highlighted that Islamabad holds immense potential in the tourism and hospitality sector, which can be further improved with China’s collaboration. At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening mutual cooperation and working together for the progress and betterment of Islamabad