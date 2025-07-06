CDA chief monitors relief efforts after Islamabad rainstorm

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6 /DNA/ – Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence, Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the various areas of Islamabad to personally monitor the joint operations carried out by the CDA District Administration and MCI in Islamabad in response to the recent heavy rainfall and hailstorm in Islamabad.

All field teams of CDA, District Administration and MCI were mobilised immediately after the heavy rainfall, with clear instructions to provide maximum relief and assistance to citizens with best of their abilities and resources.

Pursuing the instructions of Chairman CDA, the Emergency & Disaster Management Directorate, along with the Sanitation, Environment Wing, Building Control, Islamabad Water Agency, Road and Maintenance Wing, CDA carried out to swiftly remove fallen trees, debris and other obstructions from all major roads in Islamabad.

During the visit, Chairman CDA further directed to expedite efforts for remaining road cleaning, clearing of water and restore normal traffic flow on priority basis.

The staff and machinery from the Sanitation, Environment and Engineering Wings had already been deployed to clear blockages in the city’s drains, waterways and underpasses. A special monitoring mechanism was activated to ensure effective drainage in low-lying areas, underpasses and key roads.

Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally monitored the joint operation and efforts of all formations of CDA, District Administration and MCI and traffic police personnel in order to clear all road immediately and ensure flow of traffic. The citizens of Islamabad have appreciated prompt and effective measures under the leadership of Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence for swiftly removing fallen trees, clearing all roads thus ensuring smooth flow of traffic inspite of heaving rain and thunderstorm in Islamabad.