CDA chief inspects Islamabad jail project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA):Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf on Sunday inspected the under-construction Islamabad jail and reviewed progress on the project.

During the visit, the chairman was briefed on the current status of construction, development of essential infrastructure and the time-line for completion.

Accompanied by the CDA director general (services), the relevant assistant commissioner and senior jail officials, Sohail Ashraf inspected different sections of the project and discussed construction standards and quality requirements with the concerned officers.

He directed the officials to complete the project within the approved time-frame while ensuring that construction quality met the prescribed standards and all essential facilities were provided.

The visit was part of the CDA’s ongoing monitoring of development projects to ensure timely completion and effective coordination among the departments concerned.