CDA chief directs rapid completion of capital’s housing sectors

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP/DNA): Development work in Islamabad’s residential sectors has gained notable momentum under the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, with visible progress being reported in multiple areas of the capital’s long-awaited housing projects.

According to source on Sunday, a review meeting held a couple of days ago at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted his keen interest in ensuring the rapid completion of development works across residential sectors.

Officials briefed the chairman that infrastructure construction has commenced in subsectors 2 and 3 of Sector E-12, while in Sector I-12, base work, TST and other major development activities have entered their final stages.

The meeting underscored that the CDA’s renewed administrative drive to expedite housing projects that have remained pending for years and to deliver long-promised civic facilities to allottees.

Ateeq Sheikh, President of the E-12 Allottees Welfare Association, welcomed the progress but urged for greater speed and consistency.

“It is heartening to see the CDA putting real effort into Sector E-12 now, but there is still a lot more to be done in various subsectors. We have been waiting for civic services for decades. Although recent development brings hope, we expect substantial progress to remove the lingering disappointment of residents,” he said.

From Sector I-12, allottee representative Khumar Gul praised Chairman Randhawa’s focus on residential sector development.

“We welcome the chairman’s attention toward I-12. The development in the Markaz has gained noticeable pace, which is encouraging, but there is still much to do in the residential area. We hope the remaining work will be completed swiftly so that possession can be granted with all basic amenities in place,” he stated.

He revealed that a delegation of I-12 allottees would meet the Director General (E&M) soon to request an expedited installation of underground electricity cables.

Another allottee, Tahir Mahmood, stressed the importance of timely provision of essential utilities.

“Water, electricity, and sewerage facilities must be ensured before possession. Clear timeline for possession is crucial so that allottees can begin construction without further uncertainty,” he remarked.

Allottees from both Sectors E-12 and I-12 expressed satisfaction with the CDA’s renewed commitment and visible field activity, describing it as a positive shift that, if sustained, could finally translate long-standing promises into tangible reality for thousands of awaiting families.