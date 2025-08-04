CDA chief directs for early completion of projects

The meeting reviewed progress on key development projects, including Shaheen Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, Faizabad Interchange, the conversion of CDA Model Nursery into the “Gardenia Hub” project, the uplift of Pak Secretariat, installation of modern streetlights, improvement of the solid waste management system, establishment of Islamabad Model Jail

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, DG Works Faisal Raza Gadi, DG Planning Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Islamabad Sahibzada Yousaf, Director Development and Finance Bushra Rao, Deputy DG Enforcement and Director DMA Dr. Anum Fatima and other senior officers.

The meeting reviewed progress on key development projects, including Shaheen Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, Faizabad Interchange, the conversion of CDA Model Nursery into the “Gardenia Hub” project, the uplift of Pak Secretariat, installation of modern streetlights, improvement of the solid waste management system, establishment of Islamabad Model Jail, upgrading of police stations, establishment of a food street in Blue Area, construction of parking plazas, implementation of a cashless system in CDA, Safari Park, Theme Park, cable car, ferris wheel and dancing fountain.

Chairman CDA directed that all projects be completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality and standards. He further instructed that third-party audits be conducted for these projects.

Chairman CDA was apprised that several projects had been transferred from PWD to CDA, requiring urgent funding. He directed the CDA Member Finance and CEO MCI to conduct a financial study of all transferred projects, including the total project cost, funds provided to PWD and expenditure reports. Additionally, the Planning and Engineering Wings were instructed to assess the quality, timeline, and current physical status of these projects to develop a comprehensive strategy for their completion and secure necessary funding.

Chairman CDA emphasized the need to expedite the completion of the Islamabad Model Jail and the upgradation of the Police Academy. He also directed an increase in the number of electric buses, rapid construction of charging stations and the early preparation of a feasibility report for an electric tram project in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA also directed the allocation of all necessary resources for the construction of IT Facilitation Centers, installation of digital streamers and aesthetic lighting on major roads, and the planting of environmentally friendly trees. Additionally, he called for the upgrading of all 279 parks in the city.

Chairman CDA stressed the immediate operationalization of the Food Street in Blue Area and the full activation of Parking Plaza in Blue Area. He said that he would personally conduct surprise visits to project sites to assess progress and resolve issues promptly.

Furthermore, Chairman CDA highlighted ongoing efforts to improve and install the sewage lines

in Sector I-14 and Banigala along with measures to enhance water supply across all sectors. He stated that funds collected from the successful auction of CDA commercial plots and shops would be allocated to development projects, water supply, and eco-friendly plantations to address the concerns of Islamabad’s citizens.