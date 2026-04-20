CDA chairman reviews National Police Academy construction progress

ISLAMABAD, APR 20 /DNA/ – Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sohail Ashraf, visited the under-construction National Police Academy building, Elite Police School, and expansion of Islamabad Safe City Project on Monday. Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi along with other relevant officers, accompanied him.

Chairman CDA reviewed the progress made on the construction work of the National Police Academy project. Relevant officers briefed him about the progress on the National Police Academy project, said that construction work is progressing rapidly on all parts of the National Police Academy project simultaneously and under construction building consists of approximately 9 floors. During the briefing, it was informed that the construction work on all floors of the building has entered its final stage.

Chairman CDA was apprised that along with the construction works, the finishing work of the project is also progressing rapidly. During the briefing, it was further said that the academy will also include modern training facilities for the trainees.

Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf directed the expeditious completion of the remaining construction work on the project and said that the provision of all high-quality training facilities within the academy should be ensured. He said that high standards should be ensured for all construction and finishing works included in the project.

Later, Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf visited the expansion of Islamabad Safe City Project and the Elite Police School.

During a briefing, Chairman CDA was informed that the Islamabad Safe City project is being expanded on modern lines. He was also told during the briefing that rappelling towers and obstacles are being constructed for training at the Elite Police School.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Sohail Ashraf, directed that along with the timely completion of construction works, high standards of construction quality should also be ensured.