CDA Chairman reviews beautification drive ahead of SCO Summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – An important meeting was held by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa while the Member Administration, Member Engineering and other relevant senior officers also attended it. The meeting reviewed the ongoing beautification drive across Islamabad as well as the renovation and uplift of the Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) in the wake of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

The Chairman CDA was briefed about the preparations which include extensive renovations at the Jinnah Convention Center and a city-wide beautification drive. He was briefed about the key initiatives which involved the lighting, renovation, and aesthetic enhancement of interchanges, overhead bridges, underpasses, and pedestrian bridges. Besides, main roads are undergoing repairs and maintenance to ensure smooth traffic flow during the international event.

Furthermore, the meeting briefed about the ongoing landscaping and horticultural work around the Convention Center, as well as along green belts and median strips on major roads across Islamabad. The restoration of fountains, lane marking, and the installation of kurb stones and signboards are being fast-tracked.

The Chairman instructed that the field teams of CDA should work round the clock to complete these tasks.

Afterwards, Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, also conducted a detailed visit and inspected the ongoing work at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

During the visit, Chairman CDA was briefed about the various improvements being made, aimed at bringing the Convention Center at par with the international standards. He overall expressed satisfaction on the progress of the work and instructed to complete the minor work immediately. He was briefed that CDA is going to hand over the ground floor of the Jinnah Convention Center to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) and while the remaining parts of the Center will be handed over to Mofa soon after the finishing of minor works.

He inspected the installation of state-of-the-art equipment such as SMD screens, digital boards, and advanced conferencing systems. Additionally, modern lighting, state of the art sound system, interpretation system and high-speed internet facilities have been inspected to ensure smooth operations during the SCO. Furniture and carpets have been replaced with premium quality stuff and material.

Chairman CDA was also briefed that landscaping and horticultural would enhance the surrounding environment of the Center as well.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the goal of these renovation efforts is to make the Jinnah Convention Centre a premier venue to receive and welcome delegates and dignitaries for the SCO Summit and other high-profile events.