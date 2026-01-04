CDA Chairman lauds emergency service for making Islamabad safer

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP/DNA): The Islamabad Capital Emergency Service, working under the directives of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, responded to 16,190 emergency calls in 2025, ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property throughout the year.

According to the annual performance data released by Dr. Abdur Rahman, Director General of Capital Emergency Service, the department maintained a high level of operational readiness to provide timely intervention across various emergency categories throughout the federal capital.

The annual report reveals that medical emergency services faced the highest volume of calls, accounting for 11,081 of the total incidents. This significant workload included responding to 5,511 road traffic accidents (RTC), providing general medical assistance in 5,181 cases, and attending to 300 incidents related to falls and slips.

These figures underscore the critical role the service plays in the city’s daily healthcare and safety infrastructure.

In the field of fire safety and rescue, the department managed 3,914 fire-related calls and numerous specialized rescue operations. Firefighters successfully controlled 634 forest and green area fires, 396 building fires, 180 incidents caused by short circuits, 93 vehicle fires, and 278 garbage fires. Furthermore, the service deployed fire tenders for VVIP movements on 2,333 occasions and conducted diverse rescue operations, including 350 animal rescues, 147 dewatering tasks during flooding, and 42 water rescue missions.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa commended the institution’s performance, reaffirming that making Islamabad a safe city remains a top priority through the continuous modernization of emergency services. DG Dr. Abdur Rahman further pledged that in the coming year, the department would focus on further reducing response times and equipping the emergency personnel with state-of-the-art technology and equipment to enhance their life-saving capabilities.