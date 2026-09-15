CDA chairman inspects Babar Park, Rescue 1122 during rainfall

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15 /DNA/ – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted an early-morning detailed visit to Babar Park, the Emergency & Disaster Management and Rescue 1122 Headquarters, as well as various areas of Islamabad during heavy rainfall. He reviewed the prevailing situation, drainage arrangements, sanitation, traffic flow and provision of civic facilities on the ground.

During his visit to Babar Park, the Chairman CDA, accompanied by concerned officers, reviewed in detail the progress of development works completed so far as well as those currently underway. He was briefed on the ongoing development, renovation, landscaping, green-area improvement and public facility works being carried out at the park.

The Chairman CDA inspected various ongoing development works at Babar Park and directed the concerned officers to ensure that all projects are completed according to the prescribed standards and within the required timelines. He further directed that the pace of ongoing works be accelerated to ensure their timely completion.

The Chairman CDA emphasized that, alongside the development and renovation of Babar Park, special attention must also be given to its green character, aesthetics, landscaping, cleanliness and public facilities. He directed that all necessary measures be undertaken in a coordinated manner to develop the park into a better, beautiful, green and high quality recreational facility for the citizens.

During the heavy rainfall, the Chairman CDA also inspected the drainage arrangements, rainwater situation and sanitation measures at Babar Park. He directed the concerned officers to ensure timely disposal of rainwater and immediate completion of cleaning and restoration works in different parts of the park.

Visit to Emergency & Disaster Management and Rescue 1122 Headquarters

During the heavy rainfall, the Chairman CDA also visited the Emergency & Disaster Management and Rescue 1122 Headquarters, where he reviewed emergency response arrangements, field operations, dewatering activities, rescue operations and measures for providing immediate assistance to citizens during the rainfall.

On the occasion, concerned officers briefed the Chairman CDA on ongoing operations in various areas of the city, monitoring of sensitive and low-lying locations, dewatering arrangements and emergency response measures.

The Chairman CDA directed all concerned teams to remain fully alert during heavy rainfall and ensure continuous monitoring of sensitive locations. He further directed that immediate response be ensured in case of any emergency and that there should be no delay in providing timely relief and assistance to citizens.

Field Monitoring and Special Drainage Arrangements Across the City

During the heavy rainfall, the Chairman CDA also visited various areas of Islamabad, including major roads, low-lying and sensitive locations, and reviewed the situation regarding rainfall, drainage, sanitation and traffic flow on the ground.

CDA, officers and field teams of the concerned departments remained fully mobilized across the city. Assistant Commissioners and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) also remained present in different areas and continuously monitored the rainfall situation, drainage arrangements and provision of civic facilities.

Officers of the District Administration monitored sensitive and low-lying areas, major roads, underpasses and other important locations, while maintaining coordination with the relevant departments to ensure necessary measures were taken promptly.

Field Operations by CDA Sanitation Department and Environment Wing

During the heavy rainfall, teams of the CDA Sanitation Department and Environment Wing also remained fully active across Islamabad. Sanitation teams continued field operations to remove rainwater, soil, mud and debris from roads, major thoroughfares, important locations and drainage points.

The Environment Wing and Sanitation Department teams undertook immediate cleaning and restoration measures in green areas, roads and other locations to minimize inconvenience to citizens and facilitate the restoration of normal movement following the rainfall.

CDA field teams continued drainage operations while also working to keep major roads clear and maintain smooth traffic flow. Continuous monitoring of roads and important locations was carried out during the rainfall, and immediate action was taken wherever required.

Continuous Monitoring and Immediate Response at Sensitive Locations

The concerned officers CDA remain alert and ensuring continuous monitoring of sensitive and low lying areas during heavy rainfall and immediate dewatering and drainage measures be undertaken wherever rainwater accumulates.

Due to close coordination among CDA, Emergency & Disaster Management, Rescue 1122, Sanitation Department, Environment Wing and the District Administration in order to prevent any emergency situation effectively and without delay.

CDA has been working for the safety, convenience and secure mobility of citizens remain the top priority. Therefore, all concerned departments and field teams must remain fully alert and perform their duties proactively throughout the rainfall.

He further directed that cleaning and restoration operations on roads, underpasses, drains, green areas and other important locations should continue during and immediately after the rainfall so that normal civic life could be restored at the earliest.

Despite the heavy rainfall, field teams of CDA, Environment Wing, Sanitation Department, Emergency & Disaster Management, Rescue 1122 and the District Administration remained mobilized to facilitate citizens and ensure safe mobility across the city.

CDA’s drainage, sanitation, road clearance and traffic-flow management operations continued throughout the rainfall, with concerned teams directed to ensure immediate response, effective monitoring and timely relief to citizens during and after the rainfall.

CDA remains committed to utilizing all available resources to keep Islamabad clean, safe, beautiful and accessible for citizens even during severe weather conditions, while ensuring effective emergency response, efficient drainage and uninterrupted civic services.