ISLAMABAD, Jul 15: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Lt. (Retd.) Sohail Ashraf reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to making Islamabad greener, more environmentally sustainable and aesthetically vibrant through collaborative initiatives with national and international partners.

Speaking at a tree plantation event organised by The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at the Ankara Park for leaving a lasting green legacy, the CDA chairman said Islamabad’s identity has always been closely associated with its lush greenery and natural beauty, emphasizing that environmental preservation remains at the heart of the capital’s development strategy.

“I think this forum is beautiful, and Islamabad is beautiful. Whenever you visit Islamabad, the fundamental focus is on greenery,” he said, adding that the city’s green landscape significantly contributes to its unique character and quality of life.

Lt. (Retd.) Sohail Ashraf described the tree plantation campaign as an important milestone in promoting environmental sustainability, noting that it was the first Green Initiative event he had attended since assuming his responsibilities.

CDA Chairman calls for global collaboration to strengthen Islamabad’s green future

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation, he said the CDA was actively engaging with several friendly countries to advance green development initiatives. He said discussions were underway with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in environmental protection, urban greening and sustainable development.

The CDA chairman said collaborative efforts with international partners would help introduce innovative approaches to environmental conservation while supporting the capital’s long-term development goals.

He stressed that the Authority was working collectively with stakeholders to implement new initiatives in a bid to enhance Islamabad’s green infrastructure and environmental resilience.

Expressing appreciation to Turkish Ambassador, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, Lt. (Retd.) Sohail Ashraf described the event as an encouraging beginning and said it represented “the first step in the right direction” towards achieving a cleaner, greener and more beautiful federal capital.

CDA Chairman calls for global collaboration to strengthen Islamabad’s green future

He reaffirmed the CDA’s resolve to continue expanding tree plantation drives and other environmentally sustainable initiatives to preserve Islamabad’s natural heritage for future generations while strengthening its status as one of the region’s most scenic and environmentally friendly capitals.

Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan said the tree plantation drive reflected the shared commitment of Pakistan and Türkiye to environmental protection and sustainable development.

She said trees are indispensable for human life, wildlife, and the environment as they provide habitats for countless species, improve air quality, stabilize the soil, and play a vital role in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, the minister noted that despite being among the world’s low greenhouse gas emitters, the country remains one of the worst affected by climate change. She said Pakistan has witnessed devastating flash floods and other climate-induced disasters in recent years, emphasizing that expanding the country’s green cover is one of the most effective measures to enhance climate resilience.

Dr. Shezra said trees planted across plains provide shade, shelter, and carbon absorption, while those planted in mountainous regions help prevent soil erosion, reduce the risk of landslides, conserve water resources, and strengthen ecological balance. “Every tree we plant today is an investment in a safer, greener, and more sustainable future,” she remarked.

Expressing confidence in the ongoing greening initiatives in the federal capital, she said the ceremony marked only the beginning of a broader environmental campaign and voiced optimism that, under the leadership of CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf, Islamabad would become an even greener, cleaner, and more beautiful city.

The minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Republic of Turkiye, stating that the two brotherly countries have consistently stood by each other during times of need. She thanked the people and Government of Türkiye, as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for their enduring friendship and support, and called for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in environmental protection and other areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu paid tribute to the martyrs of the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt, expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its steadfast support and reaffirming the enduring brotherly ties between the two nations.

Addressing a commemorative ceremony marking the anniversary of Turkiye’s Democracy and National Unity Day, the ambassador recalled that on July 15, 2016, the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) attempted to overthrow Turkiye’s democratically elected government, constitutional order, democracy and the will of the Turkish people.

He said the terrorist group targeted and bombed key state institutions, including the headquarters of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), police headquarters and stations, military facilities, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), satellite communication facilities and, most notably, the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye.

The ambassador shared his personal experience of being inside the Turkish Parliament during the attack, saying he was in the plenary hall alongside members of parliament, journalists and citizens who had gathered to defend democracy when a bomb struck the parliament building. “By the grace of Allah, the explosion occurred around 30 metres away from the plenary hall, and we survived,” he said.

Recalling the sacrifices made that night, Ambassador Neziroglu said more than 250 people embraced martyrdom, while over 2,000 civilians were injured defending democracy. He said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for citizens to take to the streets was answered by millions of people who courageously resisted the coup plotters and ensured the failure of the attempted takeover.

The ambassador said the ceremony was held to honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for democracy and freedom.

Highlighting the longstanding friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan, he said Pakistan had stood by Turkiye not only during the failed coup attempt but also throughout history, including during Türkiye’s War of Independence.

He said Pakistan officially designated FETO as a terrorist organisation in 2018, describing it as another demonstration of the deep trust and solidarity between the two brotherly nations. “Pakistan has always been very special to us and will always remain special. We are grateful to Pakistan. We love this country and its people,” he said.

Concluding his address, Ambassador Neziroglu reaffirmed the enduring bond between Turkiye and Pakistan. “We stood together in the past, we stand together today, and, God willing, we will continue to stand together in the future. You will never walk alone,” he said.

TIKA Islamabad Coordinator Saliha Tuna said the memorial forest established at Ankara Park under the project would serve not only as a lasting tribute to the martyrs of July 15, but also as a tangible symbol of the strong brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan and their shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

The TIKA commemorated the martyrs of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day through a tree-planting ceremony at Ankara Park. As part of the project, a total of 500 saplings were planted, with approximately 100 saplings planted together with participants during the event.

The ceremony was organized in cooperation with Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Around 200 participants attended the event, including the Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shehzra Mansab Ali Khan; the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu; CDA Chairman Lt. (Retd.) Sohail Ashraf; as well as representatives of public institutions, universities, civil society organizations, humanitarian organizations, students, and members of the Turkish community in Pakistan.

The programme commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran in memory of the July 15 martyrs. Following the speeches, participants planted saplings together and posed for a commemorative group photograph. The programme concluded with the serving of traditional Turkish doner and ayran.